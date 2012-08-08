Which is the best T-Mobile phone?

It's not big news, but apparently Britain loves cheese and places with names like North Piddle, according to T-Mobile. We can see the appeal, but here at TechRadar, what we really love is lots of everything. Except spiders.

Alongside its more traditional plans and Flexible Boosters, T-Mobile has announced the Full Monty plan. Laid bare, the plan offers truly unlimited calls, texts and data.

Should you need it, the last of those is tether-able; a massive bonus in today's world. On top of that is unlimited use of T-Mobile and BT Openzone hotspots.

For others who do not require so much, Pay Monthly plans come with an 'Unlimited Booster'. These provide either unlimited texts, landline calls or T-Mobile calls and are interchangeable.

With these plans, there are four data options; None, Basic, Standard and Extra. Basic internet provides a mere 250MB of mobile browsing a month to cater for the more occasional user.

This increases to 750MB and 1.5GB as you move up, and both the Standard and Extra plans do throw in a further 3GB of Wi-Fi data.

Fixed plans are also around for those who frequently overspend, or for parents/carers of those who do.

Working as a mixture of contract and PAYG, these plans not only stop you from going over your limits, but they also come with a range of Flexible Boosters to change as you want.

One thing you can't change though is your phone, so you'd better get a good one. Here's our list of the best five:

BlackBerry Bold 9900

Until the announcement of the iPhone, BlackBerry was the businessman's phone of choice, for their superb secure-mailing system, and easy-to-use keyboards.

Continuing this legacy is the Bold 9900.

It packs a superb touch screen to show off OS7 and NFC technology, on top of a fast processor to cope with just about anything you throw at it - just a shame it's still so expensive.

Read our full BlackBerry Bold 9900 review

Samsung Galaxy S3

Replacing a phone that could be on this list, the Galaxy S2, comes Samsung's latest flagship Galaxy phone.

We can't speak highly enough of the Galaxy S3, as it brings a superb Super AMOLED HD screen, NFC, 8MP Full HD recording camera and a "blazingly-fast" 1.4GHz quad-core processor.

Unsurprisingly, it comes with Ice Cream Sandwich, but Jelly Bean is looking very likely.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy S3 review

Sony Xperia S

Following a high-profile divorce settlement of around €1.05 billion, Sony has brought its new flagship device to market.

Just looking at it, you know it's a phone that you're not going to be ashamed of showing off to your friends.

You won't be disappointed with the innards either, as you'll find NFC, and a truly fantastic 12MP camera atop a dual core processor. It's not the fastest phone around, but it's certainly a lot more cost-effective.

Read our full Sony Xperia S review

LG Optimus 4X HD

Looking at it, you can tell the Optimus 4X HD is a smart phone.

LG might not have the reputation of the likes of Samsung or HTC when it comes to producing high-end devices, but, as the name suggests, the LG Optimus 4X HD comes with a quad-core 1.5 GHz Nvidia Tegra 3 chip, 8MP camera, NFC and the impressive Android Ice Cream Sandwich to hold it all together.

It's also cost-competitive with a number of dual-core phones, which may help the ailing brand in the smartphone market.

Read our full LG Optimus 4X HD review

Apple iPhone 4S

Like the aforementioned Galaxy S2, this is a phone that we have mentioned once or twice before.

It's rather difficult not to though, as it has a swift dual-core processor and stunning Retina display, supported by a well-regulated and well-stocked App store.

The iPhone 4S might not be the revolutionary device that the original iPhone was, but, with what it brings to the market, it doesn't need to be - although we'd recommend you wait for the new iPhone if you're thinking about purchasing this right now.

Read our full Apple iPhone 4S review