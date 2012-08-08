Trending
Which is the best T-Mobile phone?

Best plans and phones on T-Mobile

It's not big news, but apparently Britain loves cheese and places with names like North Piddle, according to T-Mobile. We can see the appeal, but here at TechRadar, what we really love is lots of everything. Except spiders.

Alongside its more traditional plans and Flexible Boosters, T-Mobile has announced the Full Monty plan. Laid bare, the plan offers truly unlimited calls, texts and data.

Should you need it, the last of those is tether-able; a massive bonus in today's world. On top of that is unlimited use of T-Mobile and BT Openzone hotspots.

For others who do not require so much, Pay Monthly plans come with an 'Unlimited Booster'. These provide either unlimited texts, landline calls or T-Mobile calls and are interchangeable.

With these plans, there are four data options; None, Basic, Standard and Extra. Basic internet provides a mere 250MB of mobile browsing a month to cater for the more occasional user.

This increases to 750MB and 1.5GB as you move up, and both the Standard and Extra plans do throw in a further 3GB of Wi-Fi data.

Fixed plans are also around for those who frequently overspend, or for parents/carers of those who do.

Working as a mixture of contract and PAYG, these plans not only stop you from going over your limits, but they also come with a range of Flexible Boosters to change as you want.

One thing you can't change though is your phone, so you'd better get a good one. Here's our list of the best five:

BlackBerry Bold 9900

BlackBerry Bold 9900

Until the announcement of the iPhone, BlackBerry was the businessman's phone of choice, for their superb secure-mailing system, and easy-to-use keyboards.

Continuing this legacy is the Bold 9900.

It packs a superb touch screen to show off OS7 and NFC technology, on top of a fast processor to cope with just about anything you throw at it - just a shame it's still so expensive.

Read our full BlackBerry Bold 9900 review

Samsung Galaxy S3

Samsung Galaxy S3

Replacing a phone that could be on this list, the Galaxy S2, comes Samsung's latest flagship Galaxy phone.

We can't speak highly enough of the Galaxy S3, as it brings a superb Super AMOLED HD screen, NFC, 8MP Full HD recording camera and a "blazingly-fast" 1.4GHz quad-core processor.

Unsurprisingly, it comes with Ice Cream Sandwich, but Jelly Bean is looking very likely.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy S3 review

Sony Xperia S

Sony Xperia S

Following a high-profile divorce settlement of around €1.05 billion, Sony has brought its new flagship device to market.

Just looking at it, you know it's a phone that you're not going to be ashamed of showing off to your friends.

You won't be disappointed with the innards either, as you'll find NFC, and a truly fantastic 12MP camera atop a dual core processor. It's not the fastest phone around, but it's certainly a lot more cost-effective.

Read our full Sony Xperia S review

LG Optimus 4X HD

LG Optimus 4X HD

Looking at it, you can tell the Optimus 4X HD is a smart phone.

LG might not have the reputation of the likes of Samsung or HTC when it comes to producing high-end devices, but, as the name suggests, the LG Optimus 4X HD comes with a quad-core 1.5 GHz Nvidia Tegra 3 chip, 8MP camera, NFC and the impressive Android Ice Cream Sandwich to hold it all together.

It's also cost-competitive with a number of dual-core phones, which may help the ailing brand in the smartphone market.

Read our full LG Optimus 4X HD review

Apple iPhone 4S

Apple iPhone 4S

Like the aforementioned Galaxy S2, this is a phone that we have mentioned once or twice before.

It's rather difficult not to though, as it has a swift dual-core processor and stunning Retina display, supported by a well-regulated and well-stocked App store.

The iPhone 4S might not be the revolutionary device that the original iPhone was, but, with what it brings to the market, it doesn't need to be - although we'd recommend you wait for the new iPhone if you're thinking about purchasing this right now.

Read our full Apple iPhone 4S review

