What tech should you actually take to a festival?

Real talk: it'd be hypocritical of us to tell you not to take a smartphone to a festival because we cannot physically or psychologically spend more than 20 minutes away from ours. So take one if you want.

The pluses are that you'll have a vaguely decent camera on you, internet when the signal is strong enough, and access to the official festival app if there is one and you're not on Windows Phone.

But there are some caveats: Don't go crazy and buy a brand new smartphone for a festival – that'd be like buying a brand new hat for your trip to a wind tunnel. If you've just upgraded, consider taking your old handset instead.

Get your smartphone a sturdy case – again, no need to go full-on rugged, just a decent case and a screen protector – and consider getting a waterproof bumbag to keep it. Things are harder to steal when they're near your crotch (at least that's what we've been told) and bumbags are very now.

We know you know this, but make sure your phone is insured. It may be covered on your house insurance, but does that cover everything that could befall you at a festival? Theft, liquid damage if you drop it in a toilet or a mud river, accidental damage if you dance it out of your own grip in a crowd, just straight-up losing it in the grass – these are all things you need to consider.

Dedicated gadget insurers like Protect Your Bubble should cover all these things, so it might be worth taking out a policy on top of your existing home insurance.

Now work out how you're going to charge the thing so you don't end up carrying around an expensive, useless lump of metal and glass. More on that later.

Pro tip: Get a burner

This is a brilliant idea for anyone who doesn't mind not having internet access. There are loads of cheap phones out there that you can grab for next to nothing, like the Nokia 108 or 130, or a cheap Alba phone.

You might want a built-in torch on your burner so you can find your way to and from the toilets in the dead of night (which the Nokia 108 comes with). Or just buy a torch.

Pro-pro tip: Use the sponsors

If you're just using your phone for texts and calls, your regular network should be fine – this is 2016, after all. But if your festival takes place in the middle of nowhere, check who's providing the network. Most festivals in signal dead-spots will have a network partner.

At Glastonbury, for example, EE carts down a bunch of portable masts to provide extra coverage at the site. If you're desperate for 4G during your stay at Worthy Farm, going with the festival network provider is your best bet.