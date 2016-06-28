Vote for the best phone, tablet and wearable to win top tech

It's time to celebrate the best of best in the smartphone, tablet, wearable and network worlds from the past 12 months, and our friends at Mobile Choice magazine need your help to pick the winners for the 2016 Mobile Choice Consumer Awards.

Voting is now open at www.mobilechoiceuk.com, and we want you to have your say in all 13 award categories including Phone of the Year, Tablet of the Year, Wearable of the Year and Best Network.

What's more there's a bumper prize chest of tech worth £3,000 from which you can win a shiny new piece of technology. Prizes up for grabs include the OnePlus 3, Honor 7, Sennheiser Momentum in-ear headphones and a whole lot more.

Ready, steady, vote

The Mobile Choice Consumer Awards survey is now open for votes until July 22 when the longlist closes. The shortlist will be announced on July 25 and voting will continue until September 2.

The winners will be announced at the 16th annual Mobile Choice Consumer Awards on October 5.