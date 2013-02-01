Verizon launches contract-free prepaid plans, but only for 3G

Verizon entered the prepaid game on Friday, for the first time offering contract-free plans for "budget-minded" customers.

The carrier launched two prepaid plans on Friday, and both feature unlimited talk and unlimited texts.

The $60 prepaid plan also includes 500MB of data, while $70 gets you 2GB.

There's only one catch: the plans are for 3G only.

3G-only prepaid plans

TechRadar asked Verizon to find out why the carrier's new prepaid plans are only for 3G.

We also asked whether adding 4G prepaid plans is a possibility for the future.

A Verizon spokesperson was not quick to offer up answers, however, informing us that the carrier does not discuss rationales or unconfirmed future technology.

Compatible phones

A news release published by Verizon on Friday claimed that the new no-contract plans "are available for many 3G smartphones that run on Android, BlackBerry or iOS."

The news release names specifically the Samsung Illusion, HTC Droid Incredible 2, and "most BlackBerry models."

Customers who want to know whether their smartphone is compatible with Verizon's new prepaid plans will likely have to do the dirty work and contact the carrier themselves, since Verizon isn't offering up any more clues.

On the other hand, they did offer a tip: "A new smartphone isn't necessary to take advantage of the prepaid plans," read Friday's news release, suggesting customers dig through drawers to find their old, no-longer-used smartphones.