T-Mobile to carry no contract Samsung Galaxy S4, BlackBerry Z10, HTC One

T-Mobile will carry the new phones like the Samsung Galaxy S4, BlackBerry Z10, and HTC One, despite the fact that the fourth-place carrier is doing away with industry-old contracts.

The Galaxy S4 will be available through T-Mobile in the second quarter of this year, the company announced. The Samsung Galaxy S4 T-Mobile release date is May 1, just behind the late April rollout on AT&T.

The BlackBerry Z10, as T-Mobile's first touchscreen smartphone for its expanding 4G LTE network, will cost $99.99 down with 24 equal monthly payments of $18 for the device for "well-qualified buyers" starting today.

HTC One will provide T-Mobile with another first - the first 4G LTE smartphone with new HTC Sense features like BlinkFeed, Zoe and BoomSound. The well-constructed, full-metal HTC One will be available "later this spring."

Samsung Galaxy Note 2, Mobile HotSpot LTE

T-Mobile also will support the Samsung Galaxy Note 2 on its 4G LTE network via an over-the-air software update. The company is providing Galaxy Note 2 owners with instructions to bring the device to its high-speed network.

The T-Mobile 4G LTE network will get an initially cheap wireless hotspot, too. The T-Mobile Sonic 2.0 Mobile HotSpot LTE is $29.99 with 24 equal monthly payments of $5 per month for well-qualified buyers.

Finally, the carrier is finally rolling out first set of Apple devices, including the iPhone 5. The T-Mobile iPhone 5, iPhone 4S, and iPhone 4 have an April 12 release date.