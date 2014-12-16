T-Mobile unveils new 'Data Stash', a rollover plan for your data

At T-Mobile's Un-carrier 8.0 event this morning, T-Mobile CEO John Legere announced 'Data Stash', a new initiative allowing customers to rollover unused data month-over-month.

"If you buy data, it's yours." said Legere. Comparing this move to the stances of other wireless carriers, T-Mobile thinks that customers, who pay close to $12 per GB every month in their data plan, deserve to keep their data instead of having it taken off the table when the next month comes.

53 million subscribers strong, Legere hopes that this move of going against the grain with "simplicity and transparency" will increase numbers. When asked why the other carriers don't offer this feature, Legere quipped "because they don't care."

Am I eligible for Data Stash?

Starting January 1, 2015, Data Stash will activate for all existing T-Mobile phone contracts with data plans of 3GB and over, as well as tablet contracts of 1GB or over. If you qualify, you'll get 10GB in the Data Stash automatically.

New T-Mobile customers who sign up for a contract on or after January 1, 2015 will also find a 10GB gift waiting in their Data Stash from the get-go.

Where's the asterisk?

Although data will rollover into your Data Stash month-over-month, it will expire one year following the rollover. So, 3GB rolled-over in March will expire that next March, not at the turn of the calendar year.

Well, what about T-Mobile's "spotty" service? John Legere retorted against the allegation with a graph comparing what Verizon Wireless "illegally" shows customers versus T-Mobile's actual coverage in the United States.

T-Mobile's CTO Neville Ray also backed it up with some hard facts. T-Mobile's LTE network covers 260 million Americans with hopes to boost it to 300 million by the end of 2015.