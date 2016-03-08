Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge: Where can I get it?

The Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, much like its predecessor, makes choosing between it and the S7 a really tough decision. If you feed on notifications and novelty, the S7 Edge might be the phone for you.

We've gotten our hands on the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, but when can you? The Galaxy S7 will be releasing on March 11, and what do you know, the latest Edge variant is releasing on the same day. It's also important to know where you'll be able to purchase the S7 Edge. We've set out to answer that very question, just for you.

AT&T

AT&T announced that it is accepting pre-orders for the S7 Edge, starting on February 23. The phone releases on March 11.

Verizon

Verizon confirmed that you'll be able to pick up the S7 Edge on its network, too. Starting on February 23, you can pre-order the device, which releases on March 11.

T-Mobile

At T-Mobile, Samsung fans can pre-order the S7 Edge beginning on February 23. You'll be able to pick it up when it releases in the US on March 11. Along with the free Gear VR you'll receive with your pre-order (see below for more details,) T-Mobile is also throwing in 6 free games from the Oculus store, as well as a free year of Netflix. Zing!

Sprint

Last, but not least, Sprint is jumping aboard the S7 Edge hype train. Its network will support the S7 Edge, too, with pre-orders opening up on February 23 for a March 11 release.

You should probably pre-order. But why? Well, for everyone who pre-orders the S7 Edge or Samsung Galaxy S7, you'll get a free Samsung Gear VR. That's right, free. No matter which network you're a part of, you can take advantage of this deal by pre-ordering between February 23 and March 18.