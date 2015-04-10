Samsung Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge are here, but should you buy one?

If you're not all that fussed about Apple Watch pre-orders, perhaps you'd be more interested to know that Samsung's Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge handsets are sat ready and waiting for you to pick up from today.

If you're in the market for a new Android smartphone, the good news is that both of these are really great handsets, particularly Samsungs flagship.

In our review of the Galaxy S6 we called it "the best Android phone on the market right now, and well worth thinking about if you're after a really cutting edge device (and can afford it)."

Meanwhile our review of the Galaxy S6 Edge said it's a "fantastic looking handset with plenty of power and an impressive camera, but a high price, poor battery performance and sub-par edge screen features stop it from achieving perfection."

A number of retailers are stocking the handset from today including EE, Vodafone, O2, Three, Carphone Warehouse and you could always get it directly from Samsung itself.

To help you out we've got full round ups of where to get both the Samsung Galaxy S6 and Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge.