Samsung Galaxy F may go toe-to-toe with iPhone 6 come September

Samsung certainly hasn't shied away from very public battles with Apple, and the Korean manufacturer may indeed be readying for another rumble this fall with a premium smartphone said to rival the next iPhone.

Frequently reliable internet leaker @evleaks is back with another Twitter blast, this one claiming Samsung's high-flying premium Galaxy F smartphone could very well wind up encroaching upon the iPhone 6's turf in 90 days or so.

According to an unnamed tipster, the Samsung Galaxy F will be "allegedly launching in September," a month many smartphone makers wisely avoid, lest they be crushed by a throng of new iPhone buyers.

Samsung apparently refuses to blink, truly bringing a gun to a knife fight with the Galaxy F, a high-end upgrade to the Galaxy S5 rumored to feature a luscious 5.2-inch quad-HD display with a 2K resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels.

What the F?

Rumblings of a Galaxy smartphone with even more panache than Samsung's Galaxy S5 started making the rounds last fall, when industry sources claimed the Android kingpin was targeting a March 2014 launch for the device.

Needless to say, that timeframe came and went, but the Galaxy F has since turned up in a number of leaked images which seem to confirm Samsung's plans for a 2K resolution screen.

Also on deck to make Galaxy S5 owners really feel buyer's remorse: A quad-core Snapdragon 805 processor with an extra-generous 3GB of RAM and 16MP rear camera.

Of course, we still don't know exactly what Apple has up its sleeve with this year's iPhone 6, so it's likely to be a long, hot summer keeping up with a string of leaks from both camps before either Seoul or Cupertino shows their hands.