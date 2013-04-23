Verizon opening doors to Pantech Perception April 25

Most of the attention for smartphone releases has been primarily focused on the HTC One and Samsung Galaxy S4 for the past few months, but they aren't the only devices shipping this spring.

In fact, Pantech's latest Android phone will arrive at Verizon on Thursday, April 25, complete with a much lower barrier of entry.

The Pantech Perception will also be global-ready when it hits stores, as well as boasting 4G LTE connectivity here within the U.S.

For just $99 (after a $50 mail-in rebate), along with a two-year contract, the Perception offers some similar features to competitive phones, but at a greatly diminished price.

Perception is everything

The Perception will include the now outdated Android 4.0, though Verizon promised an update to Jelly Bean would come "soon."

Additionally, Pantech's new device will include a 4.8-inch HD Super AMOLED display, 16GB internal storage, an 8MP rear camera, and a front-facing 2MP camera.

Though the hardware isn't necessarily as impressive as some of the more elaborate Android handsets on the way, the Perception does have a unique set of apps to help it stand out from the pack.

Motion Sense will allow users to wave their hands over the device to answer calls, scroll through contacts, or even search through the phone's song and photo libraries.

Organizational app Camnote is also included, and allows you to take and capture notes to the phone, which can be shared later with any of your contacts.

The Perception may not have all the bells and whistles of beefier competitors, but for a entry-level Android phone, Pantech is certainly on the right path.