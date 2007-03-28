Nokia releases entry-level mobile

Nokia is aiming to entice first-time mobile users and young chatters with its entry-level Nokia 5070 - it'll have a price tag of around £60. According to the Finnish mobile giant, the Nokia 5070 is designed with the needs of a young consumer in mind, which means a low priced model with a select set of features.

The 5070 comes with an FM radio, Java game support, a web browser and the ability to send Xpress audio messages - short verbal messages sent quickly to other mobiles. Nokia claims the 5070 can muster a talk time of 3.5 hours and a standby time of up to 12 days. It's available in red or blue.

The 5070 is due to be released in the summer.