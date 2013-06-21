No-contract iPhone 5 hits Virgin Mobile next week, pay a pretty penny up front

Never mind the fact that a new iPhone is coming - if you're looking for a cost-saving plan for the current model sooner rather than later, head to Virgin Mobile next Friday.

Virgin Mobile announced today that Apple's iPhone 5 will be winging its way into the pre-paid carrier's lineup next Friday, June 28.

Available at participating Virgin dealers including exclusive national retailer RadioShack, the black or white iPhone 5 is priced at $549.99 for 16GB.

Need more storage space? Virgin will also offer 32GB and 64GB variations priced at $649.99 and $749.99 respectively, but the higher capacity models will only be available online.

Auto pay discount

While the handset prices may not be such a bargain, Virgin's Beyond Talk plans certainly are, starting at $35 per month for unlimited messaging and 3G, 4G or LTE data, where available.

Of course, the dictionary definition of "unlimited" doesn't really apply to wireless carriers, so data plans are throttled after the 2.5GB per month at full 3G or 4G speeds.

iPhone 5 buyers looking to save a few extra bucks can sign up for automatic monthly payments using a credit card, debit card or PayPal account for a $5/month discount, knocking the monthly price down to as little as $30/month.

For those content with the previous iPhone 4 or iPhone 4S models, Virgin Mobile is currently offering an online-only 15 percent discount for a limited time.