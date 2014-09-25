The Moto X 2014 touches down at Verizon today

The weekend is nearly upon us, and Verizon customers can spend it with a new companion made of curved metal and glass as the US carrier starts serving up Motorola's latest smartphone online and in retail stores.

Verizon announced the arrival of the Moto X 2014 today, with a 16GB model in either black or white available in store. The new Moto X is priced at $99.99 with a new two-year activation.

For a limited time, the white model will come with that swanky bamboo back you've no doubt seen in numerous photos of the device, and the 5.2-inch, XLTE-ready handset will also be available for order from the Verizon website as well.

Verizon's website will offer the full complement of Moto Maker customizations including genuine wood and leather backs. The carrier will have a 32GB Moto X 2014 up for sale at $149.99 (with two-year agreement) as well.

Moto here, Moto there

The arrival of the Moto X at Verizon follows last week's pre-order kickoff at rival AT&T, although the carrier hasn't confirmed when the device will actually go on sale, despite the company's web store showing shipments were expected to begin two days ago.

Motorola's website has also been accepting pre-orders since September 16 for an off-contract, SIM-unlocked edition of the 2014 Moto X priced at $499.99, which the manufacturer says will work on either AT&T or T-Mobile networks.

Meanwhile, Verizon Wireless is offering a limited-time bump in cellular data for customers who activate or upgrade to a new smartphone (including the Moto X) on a More Everything plan with at least 1GB of data.

That deal could net new Moto X buyers an extra 1GB of bonus data each month for the next two years, or until the smartphone is removed from service - but why would anyone want to ditch a smartphone with a bamboo back in the first place?