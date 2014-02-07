Moto G arrives on US Cellular, touts low price with a few catches

Already at a low $179 from Motorola, the Moto G just got even cheaper.

The handset is now available from US Cellular for only $99.99 - and that's without a contract. However on closer inspection, you'll still have to fork over a $20 or $50 activation fee.

The price reduction also isn't immediate. US Cellular is selling it for $189.99 with a $90 mail-in rebate that knocks the price down.

Rebates are indeed a hassle but in the end, you're still getting a great deal.

The Moto G is wel-lbuilt despite being called a budget handset - it comes with the latest Android KitKat OS 1.2GHz quad-core Snapdragon 400 processor, 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. You can also snap pics with its 5MP camera and look at them on a 4.5-inch screen.