Mobile by Sainsbury's tackles Tesco in supermarket phone war

You might not love the name but Mobile by Sainsbury's may be able to offer you a smartphone at a price which you are instantly attracted to later this summer.

Sainsbury's isn't becoming a mobile operator itself, instead it's teamed up with Vodafone which will provide the masts (read: signal) for any device you purchase through the superstore - while O2 is powering the rival Tesco Mobile operation.

The "try something new today" brand promises that Mobile by Sainsbury's "will reward customer loyalty, offer great quality value-for-money mobile products together with attractive offers - and of course Nectar points", although we're yet to see tariff or handset prices.

