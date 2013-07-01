Trending
Brands

Mobile by Sainsbury's tackles Tesco in supermarket phone war

By Mobile phones  

Every little helps, or something like that

Mobile by Sainsbury s tackles Tesco Mobile in supermarket phone war

You might not love the name but Mobile by Sainsbury's may be able to offer you a smartphone at a price which you are instantly attracted to later this summer.

Sainsbury's isn't becoming a mobile operator itself, instead it's teamed up with Vodafone which will provide the masts (read: signal) for any device you purchase through the superstore - while O2 is powering the rival Tesco Mobile operation.

The "try something new today" brand promises that Mobile by Sainsbury's "will reward customer loyalty, offer great quality value-for-money mobile products together with attractive offers - and of course Nectar points", although we're yet to see tariff or handset prices.

More blips!

Why not "try something new today" and check out more of our great blips.

Related news

See more Mobile phones news