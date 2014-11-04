Lumia 830 and HTC One M8 for Windows hit AT&T this week

AT&T's been flooding the internet with announcements today, starting with release dates for the HTC Desire Eye, HTC RE camera and Samsung Galaxy Note Edge.

Now it's continued with a couple more interesting nuggets: the HTC One M8 for Windows release date and the Nokia Lumia 830 release date.

And it turns out the two will share a birthday on AT&T: this Friday, November 7.

Tell me more

The HTC One M8 for Windows will launch on AT&T November 7 for $27.92 per month on an 18-month AT&T Next plan, $33.60 a month on a 12-month Next plan, $199.99 with a two-year contract, or $669.99 solo.

The HTC Windows Phone handset is a whole lot like its Android-powered equivalent the HTC One M8 - but, you know, with Windows Phone.

The Nokia Lumia 830 meanwhile is an AT&T exclusive launching online and in the carrier's stores beginning November 7, for $18.75 or $22.50 a month on AT&T Next plans, $99.99 with a contract, or $449.99 contract-free. Interestingly AT&T will also give you a free Fitbit with the Lumia 830.

Considering the Nokia Lumia 830 is one of the last Nokia-branded Lumia phones, this may be a good time to give AT&T your money.