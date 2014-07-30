LG G3 release date: where can I get it?

The LG G3 has touched down in all its glory, bringing a spangly new QHD screen and some meaty specs, including a laser focus 13MP rear camera and a 2.5GHz quad-core Snapdragon 801 processor.

The phone has been available in Korea since May 28, but now the LG G3 has made it to the UK. But who is stocking the new handset, and perhaps most importantly, who's offering you the best deal?

Well, we've done the hard work for you, rounding up the places offering LG's new handset and the prices they're asking for it.

Three

Three has the LG G3 in stock and the 16GB black version can be had for free on two year contracts starting at £35 per month giving you 600 minutes, unlimited texts and unlimited data or unlimited minutes and texts plus 2GB of data.

Stretch to £38 per month and you can get unlimited everything for no upfront cost. If you fancy getting the LG G3 on PAYG you'll need to shell out £499.99 at Three - which isn't too bad compared to other outlets.

O2

You'll also find the LG G3 over at O2, and it's offering it up on its Refresh tariff where you can claim unlimited texts and minutes plus 2GB of £38 per month and no upfront cost.

O2 also has the LG G3 on PAYG, although you'll need to part with £539.99 up front which is a little on the steep side - you can get it SIM-free for less.

Vodafone

Vodafone was a little later to the LG G3 party, but it is now stocking the QHD-toting smartphone and it can be yours for free on the network's £43.50 Red 4G two year plan.

You'll get unlimited minutes and text plus 4GB of data, although Vodafone is offering unlimited data for the first three months.

While you can get the LG G3 cheaper elsewhere, Vodafone has the exclusive rights to the Gold Shine version of the handset - if that sort of thing tempts you.

Carphone Warehouse

You can pick up the LG G3 in while, gold and black at Carphone Warehouse as well, where the handset is available on contracts from EE (including T-Mobile and Orange), Vodafone and O2.

If you don't want to put any money down up front you'll have to be prepared to pay at least £38 per month for two years.

You can also pick up the LG G3 up SIM-free for an extremely reasonable £479.95, making it cheaper than the iPhone 5S, HTC One M8, Samsung Galaxy S5 and Sony Xperia Z2.

EE and Phones 4 U

Both EE and Phones 4 U have confimed they won't be stocking the LG G3.

Online retailers

Online retailer Unlocked-Mobiles has stock of the SIM-free black LG G3 and it's asking just £464.98 for it, which sounds super cheap to us.

Clove has the LG G3 in stock, but the SIM-free 16GB handset will set you back £492 here.

Expansys is also offering a low price with the black LG G3 priced at just £474.99 for the SIM-free handset.