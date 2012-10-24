Leaked doc tips Droid DNA, Galaxy Note 2 releases at Verizon

Some interesting information popped up Wednesday thanks to a purported Minimum Advertised Price (MAP) listing from Verizon.

The first item to note is a here-to unknown HTC Droid DNA, which could be the recently discovered HTC DLX, though there's little hard facts beyond circumstantial evidence.

The "deluxe" was caught on camera with Verizon branding earlier this week, and it's supposedly a 5-inch phone that has so far gone under the DLX codename.

According to the MAP, the Droid DNA will sell for $199.99 when it's released Nov. 20.

Peek at Windows Phone 8 handsets

This MAP was full of lots of extra info, particularly Verizon's Windows Phone 8 plans.

According to the document, which is swathed with "confidential" markings, two smartphones - the Nokia Lumia 822 and HTC Windows Phone 8X - touch down Nov. 12.

The phones will come in a variety of colors: white, grey and black for the 822 and blue, black and red for the 8X.

As for pricing, the Lumia 822 is marked to start at $99.99 on a two-year contract, while the 8X will go for $199.99 with the same contract deal.

End note

Last but not least, the MAP also apparently reveals when Verizon customers will see Samsung's Galaxy Note 2 land on their doorsteps.

According to the doc, the Note 2 will likely arrive Oct. 24 (that's today) for $299.99

Verizon has been the lone carrier holdout when it comes to availability and pricing for the 5.9-inch phablet, though it looks as though someone beat Big Red to the punch.

Samsung is hosting a Galaxy Note 2 shindig at 4 p.m. PDT (one Kanye West is rumored to perform at) and TechRadar will be front and center to bring you all the latest.

About the device...not Kanye.

Via Android Central, WPCentral