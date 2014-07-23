Is this the Alpha dog? Alleged pics of premium Samsung Galaxy phone emerge

We've been hearing for months that Samsung is plotting a premium version of the Galaxy S5 smartphone and now more images claiming to be of that very device have appeared online.

Vietnamese blog Tinhte has posted snaps of a device bearing the words Samsung Galaxy Alpha on the boot screen only without that rumored premium metallic casing.

The device shown in the photos looks a lot like the Galaxy Note 3 and much different from the design previously shown off in purported press renders from @evleaks.

The device also features the LTE-A logo, the advanced 4G LTE standard available in South Korea, which will add to speculation suggesting it'll be limited edition or only available in certain territories.

Primed?

The Galaxy Alpha, which has been identified as the S5 Prime and the Galaxy F in previous reports, is likely to sit somewhere between the Galaxy S5 and the forthcoming Galaxy Note 4.

Rumors suggest the device will boast a 4.7-inch screen to tackle the forthcoming iPhone 6, while also including a quad-core Snapdragon 805 processor and a 16-megapixel camera.

Speculation has suggested the device will launch in August, but the firm may choose to hold off until IFA 2014 in September when the Note 4 is also likely to arrive.

Via CNET