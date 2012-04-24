HTC Droid Incredible 4G LTE details briefly appear on Verizon's site

Verizon slipped up yesterday and posted details on the upcoming HTC Droid Incredible 4G LTE on its website

Although they promptly realized their mistake and took the info down, the internet is not quick to forget.

Before the information was taken down, numerous sites noted that the HTC Droid Incredible 4G LTE will have a 1.2GHz dual-core processor, a 4-inch qHD Super LCD display with a 960x540 resolution, the HTC Sense 4.0 GUI, 1GB of RAM, and 8GB of storage with additional storage possible via a microSD card slot.

According to the leak, the Incredible 4G LTE will also feature an 8-megapixel camera on the back and a VGA camera in front. Beats Audio's mobile music equalizer will be included, as well.

Not to mention, of course, that the phone will run on Google's Android Ice Cream Sandwich OS.

Falling incredibly short

The leak listed the HTC Droid Incredible 4G LTE's price at $300 with a two-year contract, but with other top Ice Cream Sandwich devices like the Samsung Galaxy Nexus and HTC's One S and One X holding the spotlight, will its specs be enough to shine?

Those devices have larger displays with sharper resolutions, as well as improved storage and processing power. Next to them, the Incredible may fall short.

The Droid Incredible's 4G LTE capabilities should help set it apart from much of the competition, but that may not last long, as LTE is quickly becoming the standard for mobile data connections.

Verizon reportedly declined to comment on the leak and whether the details revealed yesterday will match what consumers eventually see.

Indeed, some of that may have been placeholder information, so there's still plenty of time for them to upgrade the phone's specs before making an official announcement.

