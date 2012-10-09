Droid Incredible X gets Verizon LTE certification

The rumored Droid Incredible X is one step closer to reality, passing certification with the Global Certification Forum.

The certification comes for an HTC smartphone with model number HTC6435LVW, showing the handset will use LTE band 13. That is the band used by Verizon's LTE network, all but confirming the smartphone for the carrier.

The same model number popped up in the past, appearing on a leaked Verizon document that pointed toward the rumored HTC Droid Incredible X.

The same smartphone model has also been floating around under other names, called the One X 5 or Google Nexus 5 depending on who is asked, which could be a name for the handset's launch with carriers other than Verizon.

Verizon's HTC phablet

The rumored handset sports a 5-inch display, making HTC's new device a part of the growing "phablet" smartphones category with a size that approaches a tablet's form factor.

The phablet is also rumored to run Android 4.1.2: Jelly Bean on a Snapdragon S4 quad-core processor, and have an impressive 1080p display. Rumors have also mentioned a large 2,500mAh battery, which is surely needed to keep the powerful CPU and impressive screen in check.

Whatever the phablet is eventually called, the Global Certification Forum listing makes it clear that the device is a reality, and should at least reach Verizon customers sooner rather than later.

Via Global Certification Forum