Dixons Carphone to launch new mobile network with Three

Do you want some "currys" with your mobile contract?

Six months after that rumour first emerged, Three has extended its existing partnership with Dixons Carphone to launch a new mobile phone network that will roll out over the next few months.

The new group formed after the merger of DSGi and Carphone Warehouse already uses Three for its mobile broadband services.

Three remains the only major mobile phone operator in UK (and possibly in Europe) to offer unlimited data across its range.

More 'co-opetition' on the horizon

The new service will bring "innovative and highly personalised connectivity options" according to the press release. But it is also likely to make Dixons Carphone existing partners slightly nervous.

Oddly enough, Carphone Warehouse doesn't sell Three but the latter has big plans, with the expected acquisition of Telefonica's O2 likely to make it a big player in a pool of three super-networks (should BT succeed in acquiring EE).

Dixons Carphone's announcement is the second in less than a week of a MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) launch. Sky also announced its plans to enter this crowded market last Thursday with a 2016 launch tabled.

The MVNO ecosystem in the UK is a vibrant one with more than 40 players in the market. Other big MVNO players include Tesco Mobile, Virgin Media, Talkmobile and GiffGaff.

According to an FT report, one of the growth areas identified is "smart home appliances" sold in its stores.