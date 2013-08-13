Best Buy inventory listing tips Aug. 29 for Verizon Moto X release date

The biggest question surrounding Google and Motorola's new Moto X isn't if it can compete with the big boys, but rather when will it finally be available?

We've heard the standard "coming soon" and "end of summer" vagueries from the likes of AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and U.S. Cellular, but it's the elusive Verizon that might just have spoiled the surprise for everyone.

Though a Aug. 23 release date was bandied about before, Android Central got its hands on a leaked Best Buy inventory screen that hints Verizon's version of the Moto X is coming Aug. 29.

Even if AT&T has the timed exclusivity on Moto Maker, it might not matter if Verizon is able to get out the door before its biggest competitor.

Full slate

With that purported Aug. 29 release date, Verizon will likely have a pretty packed schedule at the end of the month when it comes to new releases.

Originally, the Droid Maxx and Droid Ultra were scheduled to arrive on Aug. 20, but Android Community recently discovered all the release dates on the official Verizon pre-order pages have changed to Aug. 27.

Now, instead of releasing more than a week before Motorola's new flagship, the two Droids will have just a few days head start on the Moto X.

At least that's more time than the Droid Mini will get, as its release has slipped to Aug. 29, where it could find itself overshadowed by the arrival of Google and Motorola's much-hyped new smartphone.

None of the carriers or companies in question have made an official statement in regards to the Moto X's true release date, but there seems to be an awful lot of action coming down the pipes for Verizon.