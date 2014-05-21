Same but different Galaxy S5 Active stars in benchmark video

Yet another video of the alleged Samsung Galaxy S5 Active has appeared online, this one claiming to benchmark the unannounced Samsung flagship variant.

The video, from YouTube channel TK Tech News, goes over the device in detail, though it's unclear how they got their hands on it.

The video clocks the S5 Active with a 1920 x 1080 Super AMOLED display, a 16-megapixel camera, a quad-core Snapdragon 801 chip, Android 4.4.2 KiKat, 2GB of memory, and a heart rate monitor and barometer.

In other word,s it's a carbon copy of the Samsung Galaxy S5 - at least on the inside.

A book by its cover

Outside the Galaxy S5 Active appears to sport some metal and rubber that should help protect it from the elements (and being dropped during your regular mountain climbing and BMX activities).

That "Active" in the name isn't just for show, after all.

That may be the only difference between the S5 and the S5 Active, and while that may not sound like great news, it sort of is when you consider that the Galaxy S4 Active actually had downgraded specs compared with the proper Galaxy S4.

One has to wonder, though, why Samsung needs to bother with two variants of the S5 when they're identical except for one version's improved durability. Shouldn't the S5 have been as durable as possible to begin with?

Anyway, rumor back in March was that the Galaxy S5 Active will hit Sprint and AT&T, and likely other US carriers, possibly this year.

