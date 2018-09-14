Panasonic full-frame rumors continue to build

After the initial rumors that it appears Panasonic is going to launch a full-frame mirrorless camera, we're getting a little more info what the camera might be like. Remember though, these are just rumors.

According to 43rumors.com, Panasonic's new full-frame mirrorless camera has been designed to compete with the likes of the Sony Alpha A9 and Nikon D850.

Rumors though are still a little sketchy, including what lens mount the new Panasonic full-frame will use. One option is to use the same mount as the Leica SL thanks to Panasonic's close ties and working relationship with the German manufacturer. This would also mean that there's already an established range of lenses at launch (if a little pricey), but Panasonic may want to engineer its own unique mount.

It's likely that we could just see a development announcement and prototype model at Photokina in a couple of weeks at Panasonic's press conference, with the new camera starting to ship in March next year.

What else do we know? 43Rumors understands that the sensor has been designed by Panasonic with a pixel count above 30MP, while as we've come to expect from Panasonic, will have excellent video credentials.

With a potential announcement on September 25 at Panasonic's Photokina press conference, we'll bring you more info as soon as we have it.