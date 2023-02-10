Oppo’s Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 rival is going global on February 15

Audio player loading…

The first foldable phone of 2023 is almost here, as Oppo has revealed that it will be globally launching the Oppo Find N2 Flip on February 15.

That’s not necessarily when you’ll be able to buy it, but we should find out when it will go on sale during the event, along with which countries it will be sold in, how much it will cost, and what colors and configurations it will be made available in.

Everything else about the Oppo Find N2 Flip is already known, as it actually released in China last year, where it launched in late December. So this February 15 announcement is just for the rest of the world.

The Find N2 Flip has 6.8-inch 1080 x 2520 foldable AMOLED screen, with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 3.26-inch 382 x 720 AMOLED cover screen, a powerful a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus chipset, 5G, a 4,300mAh battery with 44W charging, and a dual-lens camera, with a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultrawide snapper.

(Image credit: Oppo)

Oppo boasts that both the battery and the cover screen are the biggest found on any current clamshell foldable, that it charges faster than any other clamshell foldable, and that it has an almost invisible crease in its foldable screen.

In China, the Oppo Find N2 Flip comes with 8GB, 12GB or 16GB of RAM, and there’s a choice of 256GB or 512GB of storage available, but it remains to be seen whether the same configurations will be available elsewhere.

On a similar note, the Chinese model can be had in a black, gold or violet finish, but Oppo has specifically said we’ll learn the colors on February 15, so presumably the global selection will differ.

If you want to watch the announcement for yourself then you can, as while it’s being held in London, it will also be streamed on YouTube, and the page for that is already up (opens in new tab). The event kicks off at 6:30am PT / 9:30am ET / 2:30pm GMT, or at 1:30am AEDT on February 16 for those in Australia.

Of course, we’ll also be covering the launch, so you can always just head back to TechRadar after that for all the details.

Analysis: the best clamshell foldable in this half of 2023?

The Oppo Find N2 Flip sounds promising on paper, so while we’ll have to put it through a full review to know for sure, it could well be one of the best foldable phones, and a significant rival to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Of course, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 came out halfway through last year, so later this year we’re expecting the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, which has every chance of taking the clamshell foldable crown back from Oppo, if its latest contender manages to nab it.

However, that probably won’t launch before August, and nor will the Motorola Razr 2023, which is another anticipated rival.

We may see other foldable phones in the meantime, such as the Google Pixel Fold, but that’s not expected to be a clamshell, and will instead likely be more in line with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. So the Oppo Find N2 Flip might not have much new competition for a while.