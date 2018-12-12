NZXT BLD gaming PCs are gorgeous and affordable with this holiday deal

If you’re looking for a well put-together gaming PC and save a buck while you’re at it, NZXT's BLD series of holiday-themed computers might be just what you’ve been looking for.

Just in time for the holidays, NZXT is holding a special sale in which the company is offering three pre-built computers at a highly discounted rate with free shipping. The most prominent of these selections is 'The Elf,' a fantastically priced mid-range gaming rig for only $999 after a 15% discount.

The Elf features an Intel Core i5-8400 processor with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB GDDR5) graphics, which is everything you need to play Fortnite, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and basically any modern PC game at 1080p with high-to-medium settings and a silky smooth 60 frames per second (fps).

NZXT BLD The Elf: $1,178 now just $999 at NZXT

Despite being the lowest-tier BLD computer NZXT is offering during its holiday sale, The Elf offers plenty of power. Thanks to its mini-ITX form factor, it’ll fit in almost any small space. Best of all, you can save $179 on it to make it all the more affordable.View Deal

If you’re looking for a little more power, NZXT is offering these two other higher-end configurations below:

NZXT BLD The Rudolph: $1,388 now only $1,199 at NZXT

This higher-end model is a bigger mid-tower case with an Intel Core i5-8600K CPU and Nvidia GTX 1070 graphics. With that extra power, you can play games at 1440p and higher frame rates. Thanks to a 14% off discount, you’ll save $189 on this gaming PC too.View Deal

NZXT BLD The Santa: $1,998 now only $1,899 at NZXT

Last but not least, The Santa is NZXT's latest full-tower case equipped with an Intel Core i7-8700K CPU and a Nvidia RTX 2080 GPU – which are ready to tackle games at 4K. During the holiday sale, you’ll be able to save $99 on this sweet rig.View Deal