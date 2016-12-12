This HTC Vive bundle is the perfect VR starter kit

For those still holding out on joining up with the VR revolution, a new HTC Vive bundle just might convince you to jump right in.

Nvidia, purveyor of graphics cards like the GeForce GTX 1080 and 1070, is hosting a special bundle for those who buy a new, VR-ready GPU alongside one of the best headsets around (that'd be the Vive, by the way).

The bundle includes three free games - robo-shooter Raw Data, run-and-gunner Serious Sam VR: The Last Hope, and pub room simulator Sports Bar VR.

To grab these, you'll need to purchase the Vive headset with either a GeForce GTX 1060 , 1070 , or 1080 , though select systems and laptops with one of those graphics cards inside are also applicable. From there, Nvidia will provide the redemption code for your free games.

One-stop shop

Bundles start at around $1,239 (about £980/AU$1,655) and up, depending on what item you get with your Vive. While that's quite pricey, getting all the essentials for VR in one fell swoop along with games to play makes this a deal worth considering.

The list of participating retailers varies from country to country, with Newegg and Microsoft working with US shoppers, while Overclockers UK and Scan Computers will serve those in the UK.

Select retailers in Taiwan, Korea, Spain, Czech Republic, Russia, Germany, France, and Sweden are also participating in the event. Unfortunately, it appears Australian gamers will be left out on the sidelines this time around.

The bundle is live now through to January 30, according to Microsoft's sales page, though it's best to check your country's available retailers to learn more about any restrictions that may apply.