Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4060 could be coming sooner than we think

When it launched the 8GB Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti in May 2023, Nvidia also revealed that the non-Ti RTX 4060 would be launching in July. But a new report suggests that we may be getting this graphics card a bit sooner.

The new launch date is June 29, according to a document leaked by reliable Twitter leaker MEGAsizeGPU and backed up by VideoCardZ . This document seems to lay out the full shipment, review embargo, and retail release schedule for the RTX 4060 , which can be seen below:

June 9: AIC Press & Influencers Seeding List Submission

June 12: Ship to Channel/NDA Channel Embargo

June 21: AIC Press & Influencer Seeding

June 28: MSRP models reviews

June 29: non-MSRP model reviews & On-Shelf (launch)

(Image credit: VideoCardZ)

Going by this document, Nvidia might be splitting the review embargo across MSRP and non-MSRP cards, which VideoCardZ asserts might be a process repeated in the future with other products. Something else to note is that the 16GB Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti isn’t mentioned in the document, though it’s officially still slated for a July 2023 release .

Though we have no other official word surrounding this change in release date, MEGAsizeGPU had previously leaked information about the three SKUs of both the RTX 4060 Ti and 4060, which all turned out to be correct. So there could be some truth to this latest report, though we’ll have to wait for Nvidia’s confirmation at the end of June to be sure.

The RTX 4060 could be Nvidia’s savior

There’s a lot of pressure for the RTX 4060 to do big numbers – or at least enough to give Nvidia a desperately needed presence in the affordable mid-range graphics card market. And it certainly needs a card that can do better than the apparently struggling RTX 4060 Ti.

Not only are there reports that the RTX 4060 Ti is selling poorly in Japan, as well as in key PC gaming markets like Germany, but AMD’s rival mid-range option, the RX 7600, is doing much better in the same markets – in some cases it’s even been reported that AMD is selling out in some locations , while Nvidia only goes through 1/10 of its card stock.

Of course, there’s one issue that could hold back the 4060, and that’s its mere 8GB of VRAM . Several years ago, that was more than enough for even the most demanding of PC games, but now games like the recent PC port of The Last of Us: Part I use that much at just 1080p resolution.