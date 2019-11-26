Nvidia G-Sync is coming to AMD GPUs, and could mean super-smooth PS5 and Xbox Scarlett gaming

AMD graphics cards, as well as the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Scarlett next-gen consoles, could work with future Nvidia G-Sync monitors.

This would be a radical change, as previously, only Nvidia graphics cards were able to make use of G-Sync monitors, and it could mean that any AMD GPU that can handle FreeSync will work with G-Sync screens.

This follows Nvidia’s move earlier in 2019 to allow its GPUs to support VESA’s VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) technology, which meant Nvidia GPUs could use AMD FreeSync-branded monitors.

FreeSync is AMD’s rival variable refresh rate technology, which used to compete with G-Sync, and it used to be the case that you couldn't use Nvidia GPUs with AMD FreeSync monitors, or AMD GPUs with G-Sync monitors. That now seems to be changing.

According to a report in TFT Central, Nvidia has confirmed that “future G-sync module screens can be capable of supporting both HDMI-VRR and adaptive-sync for HDMI and DisplayPort”. Essentially, it means upcoming G-Sync monitors will work with both G-Sync and FreeSync graphics cards.

Next-gen consoles as well

While the idea of being able to use an AMD graphics card with a G-Sync monitor and experience VRR is remarkable in itself, there’s also the exciting possibility that you’ll be able to plug in the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Scarlett into a G-Sync monitor and benefit from VRR.

Both those upcoming consoles will feature AMD graphics technology and are expected to support VRR – as the Xbox One X currently does.

The benefit of VRR is that it enables your monitor to keep in sync with the game you’re playing, even if the framerates dip (for example during scenes where a lot of things are happening).

It keeps the games running smoothly, without any noticeable stutters or pauses, and it helps eliminate screen tearing as well – basically, it makes games look better and feel a lot more responsive.

It looks like there are already two monitors out there that will receive the ability to support VRR with AMD GPUs: the Acer Predator X27P and Acer Predator XB273 X, via a firmware update.

However, don’t expect older G-Sync monitors to get updates to support the new features – instead, the features will be added to future G-Sync monitors.

Still, this is a positive step that brings the benefits of VRR and G-Sync to more gamers, regardless of their hardware.