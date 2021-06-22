Not an Apple AirPods fan? Save money with these cheap wireless earbuds deals

The best budget wireless earbuds are better than their low prices suggest, and that's especially true of these ones you'll find discounted as part of this year's Prime Day deals.

Here's a collection of the best Amazon Prime Day 2021 wireless earbuds deals we've found under $100 / £100 in the US and the UK. There are some amazing products in this list, including earbuds from respected brands like Sennheiser, Sony, and Anker.

Not in the US or UK? Scroll down to the bottom of this page for the best deals in your region on some of the featured products.

The best cheap wireless earbud deals on Prime Day

US deals

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: $149.99 $84.99 at Amazon

Save $65 - This is the lowest price we've seen for the Galaxy Buds Plus. For your money, you're getting a 22-hour battery life, improved audio quality than the original Galaxy Buds, and support for iOS devices.

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen): $119.99 $79.99 at Amazon

The latest iteration of Amazon's flagship earbuds, the Echo Buds feature active noise cancellation and work with Alexa to stream music, make calls, get directions and more.

EarFun Air Pro wireless earbuds: $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $20 – these true wireless earbuds look good, sound great, and offer generally strong performance at what was already a very attractive price. They have some letdowns (like overly complex touch controls) but even then this deal is one you probably don't want to pass up.

Jabra Elite Active 65t true wireless earbuds: $79.99 $47.49 at Amazon

Save $32.50 – Grab these fantastic, sports-friendly earbuds in this excellent deal from Amazon. Designed for athletes, the earbuds are sweat-resistant and feature a built-in motion sensor that lets you track your fitness efforts.

View Deal

Skullcandy Indy earbuds: $84.99 $38 at Amazon

Save $46.99 – if you can get a good fit the Skullcandy Indy true wireless earbuds offer a fun, punchy sound and good noise isolation. Unfortunately, that isn't always the case, but at this price it might be worth taking a risk with them as they deliver a great performance.

JBL Live 300 true wireless earbuds: $149.95 $69.95 at Amazon

Save $80 – This is the lowest price we've seen for these JBL true wireless earbuds, which come with up to 20 hours of battery life, ambient aware and TalkThru modes, and sweat resistance.

Skullcandy Sesh earbuds: $47.25 $26 at Amazon

Save $21.25 – while these true wireless earbuds won't fit comfortably for everyone over long periods of time, their stable design makes them perfect for a gym workout with a strong bass-heavy sound that's sure to give you the energy to push your fitness limits.

View Deal

1MORE Stylish True Wireless in-Ear Headphones: $79.99 $47.99 at Amazon

Save $32 – If you're on the hunt for some cheap true wireless earbuds, this deal on the 1MORE Stylish TWS is worth checking out. While these aren't the most reliable buds we've tested, they do provide a well-balanced sound, good battery life, and the ability for each bud to work independently.

UK deals

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds: £129.99 £79.99 at Amazon

Save £50 - These true wireless earbuds are superb for the discounted price, packing targeted noise cancellation and great overall sound quality. 7 hours of battery life on a single charge isn't too shabby, either.

SOUNDPEATS TrueAir2 Wireless Earbuds: £39.99 £34.99 at Amazon

Save £5 - These true wireless earbuds are a great bargain at this price, delivering good quality sound, noise cancellation and 5 hours on a single charge, and a charging case is also included.

HolyHigh EA7 Wireless Earbuds: £24.99 £17.67 at Amazon

Save £7.32 – Need some super cheap true wireless earbuds you can chuck in your bag? These budget-friendly buds come with a 24.5-hour battery life, touch sensitive controls, and an IPX5 water resistance rating.

Jabra Elite 75t true wireless earbuds: £149.99 £99 at Amazon

Save £50 – This is the lowest price we've ever seen for these excellent earbuds, and they come with a good battery life, compact build, comfy fit, and active noise cancellation like the AirPods Pro.

View Deal

Panasonic RZ-S300W true wireless earbuds: £89.99 £59.99 at Amazon

Save £30 – These budget-friendly earbuds come with an IPX4 water resistance rating, Bluetooth 5 connectivity, and a choice of five eartips for a comfy fit.

Anker Soundcore Life A1 Wireless Earbuds: £47.99 £32.99 at Amazon

Save £15 - These Anker Soundcore wireless earbuds pack extra bass and treble for those of you who love meaty, rich sounds. They also last a very impressive 9 hours on a single charge, potentially propelling you through an entire workday without running out of juice.

Sony WF-XB700 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones: £71.39 £56 at Amazon

Save £15.39 - Looking for a pair of true wireless earbuds perfect for the gym? This Sony pair features high water, dust and sweat resistance, 18 hours' battery life and an ergonomic fit for comfort and convenience.

Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds: £169 £79 at Amazon

Save £79 - These true wireless earbuds come highly recommended from us, featuring fantastic sound, a comfy fit and convenient touch controls. A charging case is also included.

Should I buy cheap wireless earbuds on Prime Day?

It pays to be wary about budget wireless earbuds. There are countless brands available on Amazon and other online retailers that offer headphones for incredibly low prices – which drop down even lower during Prime Day.

But, there are some hidden gems that offer decent sound quality and style for a price that can seem too good to be true. However, if you have a good idea of the specs you're looking for before you buy, you can save yourself a lot of time during the sales period.

Whatever kind of wireless earbuds you buy this Prime Day, they need to be comfortable – look out for models that come with interchangeable ear tips in a range of sizes to ensure a snug fit. Memory foam or silicone tips are usually best, though some people prefer AirPods-style ear tips that don't need to be pushed as deeply into your ear.

If you want to use your wireless earbuds during exercise, they should have an IPX4 water-resistance rating or above; this means that they'll be able to withstand a little sweat as well as a spot of rain.

It's worth checking out the battery life, too. Take lots of long haul flights? A short battery life isn't going to cut it, and you might be better off paying a little extra for the convenience of not having to charge your buds every single day.

Most importantly, think about the audio quality you're looking for. Cheap wireless earbuds may not always come with audiophile specs like support for hi-res audio codecs, but it's worth taking a look at the reviews to see how other users have found them – and we've reviewed many of the earbuds on this list, so you can check out our findings, too.

