Norway vs England live stream: how to watch today's Women's World Cup 2019 match from anywhere

On paper it looks like we're set for a tightly-contested 2019 Women's World Cup quarter-final today - the roaring Lionesses against the former champions Norway. And it's one you'll be able to watch from anywhere around the world with our England vs Norway live stream guide below.

It's hard to imagine tonight's game being any more eventful than England's bizarre last 16 clash with Cameroon. Phil Neville's side got through the bruising encounter with a 3-0 win, but not unscathed with Steph Houghton a major doubt for tonight's game.

Despite having won the tournament in 2005, Norway go into this evening's game as slight underdogs with Betfair. Nevertheless, their morale will be at a high, following their gripping penalty shoot-out win over Australia.

Live stream England vs Norway - where and when Today's match takes place at the Stade Oceane stadium in the French north coast city of Le Havre. Kick-off is at 9pm CET, meaning a 8pm BST for viewers in the UK.

There's more than just a place in the Women's World Cup semi-finals at stake tonight - the tournament is also used for qualification to the 2020 Olympic Games with only the top three European nations making the cut. With seven teams from the continent remaining in the World Cup, tonight's result could prove crucial to Great Britain heading to Japan.

While they may have only shipped a single goal in the tournament so far, England looked far from convincing at the back against Cameroon. That defence may look even rockier with a virus sweeping through the England camp that is said to have laid low Lioness centre-half Millie Bright.

The big question mark hanging over Norway will be how much their gruelling extra-time against Australia will impact on their energy levels.

Don't miss any of today's action by following the instructions below and grabbing a live stream of Norway vs England wherever you are in the world.

Watch a FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 live stream from outside your country

If you're in UK, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, we've got your viewing options listed below. If you're out of the country for today's match, you may find that geo-blocking will prevent you from watching your regular domestic coverage from abroad. You don't have to risk watching the match on a dodgy stream, however.

With the option of using a VPN service , you can tune into the match no matter where you are in the world, and its super easy to set up.

How to stream the Lionesses match live in the UK

The good news for those looking to cheer on Phil Neville's side this evening in the UK is that the game will be shown free-to-air. The BBC has exclusive broadcasting rights for the match as well as all other games of the 2019 Women's World Cup. You'll also be able to watch matches live online and on the go via BBC iPlayer. Today's game will be going out live on BBC One, with coverage set to start at 7.30pm. If you're outside the UK, you can still watch the BBC's broadcast of the match by getting yourself a VPN and connecting to an English server.

Live stream England vs Norway in the US

Fox Sports has the English language broadcast rights in the US while Telemundo and Universo will be showing the matches with Spanish commentary in the region. There's also the Fox Go app you can download to your mobile device if you want to watch away from your TV. Cord cutters who aren't interested in getting tangled up in cable subscription should check out FuboTV , which will be showing matches in 4k and is currently offering a free trial. Alternatively you could try any of the other following services. If you're looking to tune into today's match in the US, kick off is at 12pm PT, and 3pm ET.

- Discover our pick of all the US's best sports streaming sites

As well as opening up your viewing options for the Women's World Cup, using a VPN allows you to watch all your domestic sports coverage from abroad.

How to watch a FIFA Women's World Cup live stream in Canada

For footy fans in Canada, CTV/TSN is where you'll need to head for today's match. You'll also have the CTV Go app for mobile as an additional option. If you're outside of Canada and want to watch your regular domestic coverage of the game, fear not. Downloading a VPN will let you watch CTV's coverage from anywhere around the globe.

How to watch England vs Norway live stream in Australia

(Image credit: SBS) The good news for footy fans Down Under is that all matches from this point on in the tournament are available for free via SBS and the World Game online service. Prepare yourself for a very early start as kick off is at 5am AEST on Friday morning. Remember, you'll need a VPN if you're intending to watch the Australian coverage from overseas.

How to watch a Norway vs England live stream in New Zealand