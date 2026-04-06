SparkCat malware returns to target Android and iOS users, hiding in innocent apps to try and steal your details
The malware primarily targets crypto users
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
- SparkCat infostealer hidden in iOS App Store and Play Store apps
- Targets cryptocurrency seed phrases via OCR and keywords
- New obfuscation techniques make detection more difficult
SparkCat, a mobile-first infostealer that targets people’s cryptocurrencies, is back with new upgrades that make it more difficult to spot.
Cybersecurity researchers Kaspersky claim to have found multiple apps both in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store delivering the malware.
Apple and Google app repositories are generally safe, and knowing the size and the popularity of the platforms, both companies go the extra mile to make sure the apps offered there are clean. However, every once in a while, threat actors manage to work around the perimeter to smuggle malicious apps inside.Article continues below