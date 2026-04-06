<a id="elk-696a38ef-f6d7-4f5f-b711-cc8d77b434de"></a><h2 id="claude-s-confirmed-an-issue-2">Claude's confirmed an issue</h2><p id="elk-4d16c9d6-6a69-4852-b84f-afe129f9d227" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">Now, shortly after we encountered issues using Claude and a slew of reports on Down Detector, Anthropic confirmed an 'elevated errors' issue for Claude on its <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://status.claude.com" target="_blank">status page</a>.</p><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">The full update reads as: "We have identified an issue resulting in elevated errors on Claude.ai, including desktop and mobile. Users may experience errors when attempting to login, engaging with voice mode, or completing chats with Claude. We are working to resolve this issue as soon as possible."</p><a id="elk-seasonal" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true"></a><aside id="seasonal_0" class="hawk-root" data-block-type="embed" data-render-type="fte" data-skip="dealsy" data-widget-type="seasonal"></aside><p id="elk-4d16c9d6-6a69-4852-b84f-afe129f9d227-2">The issues Anthropic confirmed for Claude are trying to sign in, using voice mode, and using chat. The latter is the one I've encountered, as well as a colleague at TechRadar and a friend who flagged it to me.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 140px; margin: 10px 0;"></div>