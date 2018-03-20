New update for the Xiaomi MIUI 9 with Notification Shade on Redmi Note 4

The new update to the MIUI 9 is finally being rolled out on select Redmi Note 4 devices by Xiaomi. This much awaited update bring with it the Notification Shade feature that has been avidly requested.

It basically enables users to have a quick reply option at their disposal so that they can reply to messages directly from the notification pane rather having to open the entire app.

The MIUI 9.5 also bring with it the February security patch to make devices more secure, new ringtones, a lock sound, an unlock sound and a charging sound…

So, the update has basically focused on perfecting notification interaction. It’s also more or less similar to the roll out of the MIUI 8.2 Global Stable ROM.

As per posts on the Mi Community, the update is a nightly build, MIUI 9.5.4.0 NCFMIFA, which allows developers to attain immediate feedback from users. Having a nightly build highlights the fact that the software is stable and likely for new users. Xiaomi has prior experience in this arena, as most of their updates are generally nightly builds to that they can ascertain what works and doesn’t, before rolling out the update globally.

The MIUI 9, that rolled out late last year after being announced in July introduced a lot of changes to the Xiaomi’s customised interface. Then in January this year, they came out with MIUI 9.2, introducing custom Mi apps for video and browsing among others.

Users can check for updates through the Updater app on any Xiaomi device. The MIUI 9 Global Stable ROM is available for all devices that are compatible.