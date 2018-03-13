Xiaomi rolls out stable MIUI 9 ROM for all compatible devices

Xiaomi, after unveiling the MIUI 9 in November 2017, has now rolled out a stable ROM for all compatible Xiaomi phones. Manu Kumar Jain, VP, India head of Xiaomi made an announcement on Twitter about the same.

With this global roll out, the company covers even the most dated smartphones from their line-up — Redmi 1S and Mi 3.

As promised, #MIUI9 is now available for all devices!@XiaomiIndia is committed to bringing the best and the latest OS to all our Mi Fans. That's why we're even updating the phones that were launched almost 4 years ago - Mi 3 and Redmi 1S.Check it out: https://t.co/YZTpmp2Kx2 pic.twitter.com/oXi8jbbaEVMarch 12, 2018

Xiaomi smartphone users will receive a prompt for the OTA update, otherwise users can go to Software Settings and manually check for the update. The devices receiving the update include Redmi 2/Prime, Redmi 4A, Mi MIX 2, Redmi Note 4, and Redmi Note 5 Pro among others.

MIUI 9 comes with a bunch of features affecting usability, performance and optimisations for enhanced experience. Moreover, visual changes like app animations and new notifications bring a better experience to the users.

You can go through our MIUI 9 hub to know more about the new features and advancements in the UI. For more information about the ROM and installation, you can visit the MIUI blog.