New MacBook Pro is already $50 off with Amazon's early Black Friday deals

We're barely out of the pre-orders phase but Amazon's early Black Friday deals have already yielded a price cut on both the new Apple MacBook Pro 14 and Pro 16 - now starting at $1,949.99.

Ok, so $50 off across the board isn't the biggest price cut in the world, but it's the first discount from this retailer and to date the lowest price possible on these stunning new ultrabooks.

We've seen Amazon do this a few times - namely slightly undercut the launch price on new Apple releases just after the pre-order window closes. It's a cheeky move in our eyes, especially if you were one of the many who did initially pre-order, but for the late adopters, it's a good opportunity to get a little discount before Black Friday.

And, we recommend doing so if you're looking to bag one of these stunning machines before the end of the year. With Black Friday around the corner and the ongoing chip shortages, we expect those delivery times to just go up and up.

Note, Amazon's technically listing both baseline models as 'temporarily out of stock' right now but you can still put your order in. While this retailer hasn't listed an exact date for a restock, delivery dates on the official Apple Store are currently Nov 17 - Nov 24, so we'd say that seems like a realistic timeframe.

Looking for something cheaper? See more MacBook deals in your region just below.

New MacBook Pro at Amazon

Image Apple MacBook Pro 14 (M1 Pro, 2021): $1,999.99 $1,949.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - Amazon's latest price cut on the stunning MacBook Pro 14 might not be huge, but it's a welcome discount and the first we've ever seen from the retailer. With Apple's latest M1 Pro silicone and mini-LED Liquid Retina XDR display, the new MacBook Pro 14 isn't just the perfect choice for content creators, but any professional who values power and portability. Highly recommended. View Deal

Image Apple MacBook Pro 16 (M1 Pro, 2021): $2,499.99 $2,449.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - And, you can get that same discount over on the new Apple MacBook Pro 16 this week with Amazon's early Black Friday deals. Alongside that slightly larger display (absolutely perfect for design work), this machine also features a beefier 10-Core CPU and 16-Core GPU, giving you a little more headroom on those intensive video rendering applications. View Deal

Amazon - see all of this retailer's early Black Friday deals

- see all of this retailer's early Black Friday deals See what to expect with this year's upcoming Black Friday MacBook Pro deals

If you're interested in other brands, check out our page on the upcoming Black Friday laptop deals.