New Google Pixel 7a image leaks show off the phone in three colors

We think the Google Pixel 7a is going to be breaking cover in the next month or two, and newly leaked images of the phone have arrived: they show off the Pixel 7a in three different colors, including a light shade of blue that we haven't seen before.

These images appear to be official promo shots from Google, though it's hard to tell for sure – they come via the recognized tipster OnLeaks (opens in new tab) and the blog MySmartPrice (opens in new tab), so we're inclined to believe that we're looking at genuine photos here. Dark gray and white are the other colors on show besides blue.

You can see the Google Pixel design language in evidence once again, with the raised rear camera bump on the back and the small cut-out hole for the selfie camera on the front. There are some very slight changes, such as a lower camera bar, from the Google Pixel 6a.

This could be the Pixel 7a (Image credit: OnLeaks / MySmartPrice)

Blue is the color

It's the new pale blue color that's perhaps the most interesting aspect of these new image leaks. The shade has been previously mentioned (opens in new tab) for both the Pixel 7a and a future pair of Pixel Buds, but this is the first time we've actually seen it.

Alongside the images, we've got a list of specs that matches up with earlier leaks: a 6.1-inch, 90Hz display, a Tensor G2 processor, 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a dual-lens 64MP+12MP rear camera module on the back.

The phone is widely expected to be unveiled at the Google IO 2023 event, which gets underway on May 10. At the same time, we should hear a lot more about Google's plans for its various software products, AI, and other services.

Analysis: blue skies ahead

We've always been reasonably impressed with the mid-range Pixel phones that Google puts out half way through the year, though the Google Pixel 6a turned out to be a bit of a let down with its poor battery life and slow charging speeds.

Let's hope that the Google Pixel 7a is something of a return to form, and a new shade of color certainly doesn't do any harm. As Apple recently showed with the yellow iPhone, it can make a difference when it comes to tempting potential buyers into a purchase.

Based on what we've heard so far, in addition to the new color, the signs are good: the internal specs suggest plenty of power, and while there's only a dual-lens rear camera, Google's image processing algorithms should ensure it gets very decent results.

The materials might not be at the same premium level as they will be on the Google Pixel 8, but trade-offs have to be made somewhere. As always, the price point that the phone sells at is going to be crucial to its overall appeal.