New Dell XPS 13 now under $900 thanks to the latest Dell Sale

New Dell XPS 15 and 17 machines may be on the way but for many of us the Dell XPS 13 is the real sweet spot, and right now you can pick up a brand new 2020 model for $899 (was $999) or a 2019 Dell XPS 13 Touch for $832 (was $949).

The Dell XPS 13 has been a perennial favorite over here at TechRadar, having sat in the top flights of our best laptops lists for years. The 2020 and 2019 iterations especially are winners in our books, scoring top marks in our recent reviews where we praised the aesthetics, solid performance, good battery life and gorgeous FDH screens. If you're looking for that stylish but versatile portable workhorse, then you can't go wrong with either of these machines.

Whether you go for the touch screen version or simply the excellent standard laptop, you'll get a blazingly fast computer, packed with the latest tech - both these Dell XPS 13's come with 10th generation Intel processors and some speedy solid-state drives. If you'd like a little more space on those drives we'd also recommend checking out the 'customize before you buy' option on the 2020 Dell XPS, where you can upgrade to a massive 512GB SSD for just $50 - a real bargain.

Dell XPS sale at Dell

2020 Dell XPS 13 | $999.99 $899.99 at Dell

Get one of TechRadar's recommended laptops for $100 off this weekend at Dell. This XPS is brand new and full of up to date components under the hood - a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. This a great portable work machine, with a premium build and lovely display.

2019 Dell XPS 13 Touch | $949.99 $832.99 at Dell

You're getting an even more powerful machine if you decide to opt for this 2019 touchscreen model. With a $117 saving, this is a fantastic price for such a premium laptop. With a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD, this is a real workhorse machine, and it's now cheaper thanks to the latest Dell sale.

