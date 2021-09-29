Nacon's Revolution X Pro Controller comes with elite features for a competitive price

If you were planning on picking up a new gamepad for competitive gaming on Xbox consoles or PC, the Nacon Revolution X Pro Controller could fit the bill.

It’s jampacked with desirable features for gamers who take their online play seriously, and surprisingly, it’s a lot cheaper than you might think at £99.99 (about $130 / $AU185).

So what puts the “Pro” in the Nacon Revolution X Pro Controller? Well, the controller sports all of the functionalities we’ve come to expect from the new Xbox Wireless Controller, including the new Share button, impulse triggers, and a headphone jack. But you also get access to a Dolby Atmos license included and a load of customization options to set it up to your liking.

At the back of the controller are four shortcut buttons – so you don’t need to take your thumbs off the sticks in the middle of a firefight – and you can store up to four profiles created in the Revolution X app on PC for different games. Using the app, you can change the response curve of the analog sticks, vibration, and even the controller's lighting effects.

Game on

The controller also comes with a choice of concave or convex sticks, depending on which you prefer, and a selection of weights that can be placed in the control handles to give it more heft in the hands. The Nacon Revolution X Pro Controller also comes with a slick hard case, 3-meter USB-C to USB-A cable (it’s not wireless, sadly).

The Nacon Revolution X Pro Controller will be available on October 13, 2021, in Europe at a recommended retail price of £99.99. Those who pre-order the controller from Nacon’s website will receive a copy of WRC 10 for Xbox Series X/S for free, receive delivery three days before launch, along with one free Nacon PC game.

We’ll have to see how Nacon's pad stacks up against the likes of Microsoft’s Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 and the recently announced Scuf Instinct Pro, both of which are more expensive options than the Nacon Revolution X Pro Controller.

If you're interested in a cheaper controller from Nacon, check out our review of the Rig Nacon Pro Compact.