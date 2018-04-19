Motorola has namechecked the Moto G6 and G6 Plus

There’s no doubt that we’re going to see new Motorola phones today, as they’ve been heavily leaked and even teased by Motorola itself, but what the company hadn’t done until now is reveal the names.

Now we can say with near certainty that among the phones announced today we’ll see the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Plus, as exactly those names have been used in a screenshot and update text for the Moto Voice app on Google Play.

The text in both cases reads ‘2018 moto g(6) and g(6) plus’. There’s no mention of the Moto G6 Play, but that’s been heavily rumored so we’d expect that will launch today too, and the Moto E5 and Moto E5 Plus may well be announced as well.

This doesn't leave much doubt about the names of Motorola's upcoming phones

Leaks everywhere

There’s not much that we don’t seemingly know about these phones at this point, especially the G6 range, which is rumored to pack dual-lens cameras and 18:9 screens among other things, bringing them more in line with higher end handsets.

We’ll be reporting live from the announcement event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, so check back later for all the confirmed details about what’s likely to be a range of smartphone bargains.

We've also seen clear images of the phones

Via Phone Arena