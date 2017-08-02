Motorola finally shows off Moto G5S and G5S Plus

Motorola today announced two new special edition phones, the Moto G5S and the Moto G5S Plus. These two new phones have been launched after only four months since the launch of the Moto G5 and the Moto G5 Plus.

Motorola has made some important changes in the Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus. Most noticeable is the build quality and design – these new special edition phones come with a metal unibody design and distinct antenna lines.

Apart from the design, the Moto G series gets a dual camera setup for the first time. The Moto G5S Plus features a dual camera setup on the back.

To make use of this new feature, Motorola has launched a new app called Moto Photo Editor, allowing users of the Moto Z2 Force, Moto G5S Plus and the upcoming Moto X4 to edit selective focus, background replacement and more in depth-enabled photos.

Starting with the Moto G5S, you get a 5.2-inch Full HD display, which is slightly bigger compared to the Moto G5. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage.

The Moto G5 also comes with a 16MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. It has a fingerprint sensor on the front and is powered by a 3,000mAh battery.

Moto G5S Plus – First Moto G series phone with a dual camera

The Moto G5S Plus comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD display and features the same metal unibody design seen on the Moto G5S. It also comes with two new Moto Experiences – Night Display and Quick Reply.

Powering the Moto G5S Plus is a more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. The phone comes in two memory variants – 3GB RAM with 32GB of storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB of storage.

The major upgrade here is in the camera department. The Moto G5S Plus comes with a dual camera setup on the back. It features two 13MP sensors – one is an RGB unit and the other is a monochrome unit. On the front, it has an 8MP camera along with an LED flash.

The same 3000mAh battery also powers the Moto G5S Plus. Just like the Moto G5S, it has a fingerprint sensor on the front as well.

The Moto G5S comes in Lunar Gray and Fine Gold colors. It has been priced starting at €249 (Rs 18,800 approx).

The Moto G5S Plus comes in Lunar Gray and Blush Gold colors. It has been priced starting at €299 (Rs 22,566 approx).

Both the phones will be available in several countries starting this month. Motorola has confirmed that it is planning to launch the Moto G5S Plus in the US this fall, but details about Moto G5S remain unknown at this point.