Motorola Edge Plus renders reveal premium ‘waterfall’ display and triple cameras

New renders of the rumored Motorola Edge Plus flagship phone have appeared, and they show a refined handset with three rear cameras, ‘waterfall’ curved display edges, and the tiniest punch-hole for a selfie camera you’ve ever seen.

The renders, jointly released by noted leaker @OnLeaks and Pricebaba , are a series of still photos showing a smartphone with the polish we typically see on phones like the Samsung Galaxy S20 line. Judging by these potential designs, the Edge Plus features some design signatures from Samsung’s S-series, from those curved edges to the punch-hole.

And today comes your very first look at which I assume will be launched as the #Motorola #MotoEdgePlus!As usual, 360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + display size + dimensions, on behalf of my Friends over @Pricebaba

OnLeaks and Pricebaba also released a video rotating a full CAD render of the alleged Edge Plus design. Key things to note: waterfall sides with flat top and bottom much like the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, a surprising thickness (9.5mm) among its overall typical dimensions (161.1 x 71.3 x 9.5mm) for a 6.5 to 6.8-inch display phone...and a headphone jack (!!).

Fantastic - but when?

We anticipated seeing a new Motorola flagship debut at MWC 2020, whether it was the Moto Z5 or the Motorola Edge Plus. But after that show’s cancellation, we haven’t heard any hint of when, or if, the new flagship would appear.

It’s telling that we’ve only heard about the Edge Plus - most recently, with a leaked specs sheet suggesting it will come with a Snapdragon 865, up to 12GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery. If accurate, Motorola has a serious powerhouse on its hands fit to rival top-line flagships.

That’s a far cry from last year’s Moto Z4, which had a more mid-range chipset and specs; perhaps Motorola is quietly retiring its Z-series in order to shoot for the top of the phone market, though some Moto Mod fans would be sad to see their long-supporting phone family get put out to pasture.