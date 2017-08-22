Moto G5S Plus coming to India on August 29

Lenovo is gearing up to bring the Moto G5S Plus to India. After launching it along with the Moto G5S earlier this month, the company is going to bring the Moto G5S Plus first to the country. The phone will be sold exclusively on Amazon. According to the page on Amazon’s website, the Moto G5S Plus will be launched on August 29 at 12PM.

There is no information yet about the pricing and availability of the phone, but more details are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

To recap, the Moto G5S Plus was launched earlier this month with the Moto G5S. An upgraded version of the Moto G5 Plus, the G5S Plus comes with a bigger 5.5-inch Full HD display. It runs on stock Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box with some Moto apps for additional features.

Powering the G5S Plus is the same octa-core Snapdragon 625 chipset with Adreno 506 GPU. It comes in 3GB and 4GB variants with 32GB or 64GB of internal storage.

The main highlight of the Moto G5S Plus is its dual camera setup. It comes with two 13MP sensors with an f/2.0 aperture. Moto has introduced portrait mode for the first time on its phones to take advantage of this dual camera setup.

The front camera sees an improvement as well – the G5S Plus comes with an 8MP f/2.0 aperture camera with an LED flash. In comparison, the Moto G5 Plus came with a 5MP camera without an LED flash.

The metal unibody design has been improved as well. Other connectivity options like dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and NFC remain unchanged. The phone is backed by a 3,000mAh battery with fast charging support.

The Moto G5S Plus was launched at 299 Euros, which translates roughly to Rs. 22,500, making it the costliest smartphone in the Moto G series. If you are interested in the Moto G5S Plus, you can sign up for notifications on Amazon India.