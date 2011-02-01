LG Optimus 3D confirmed for Mobile World Congress

LG has confirmed that it will show off the world's first 3D smartphone at Mobile World Congress in 2011.

The LG Optimus 3D has been widely rumoured and even pictured,and LG has now confirmed that it will be unveiled in Barcelona later in February.

3D mobile devices are likely to be a common site in 2011, with Nintendo's 3DS handheld console arriving in March.

Ready to show

Although no UK release date has yet been announced for the LG Optimus 3D, the Korean electronics giant is ready to show off the handset in all its autosteroscopic glory.

"At this year's Mobile World Congress, LG will unveil the LG Optimus 3D, the world's first 3D smartphone offering consumers a full 3D experience right in the palm of their hands," confirmed LG.

The company also revealed that the camera will feature dual cameras to be able to take its own 3D film, along with an HDMI out.

"The LG Optimus 3D addresses the lack of 3D content issue -- one of the biggest problems facing the 3D market -- with a complete platform for a one-of-a-kind experience on a mobile device," added LG.

"LG's most advanced smartphone to date will feature a dual-lens camera for 3D recording, a glasses-free LCD panel for 3D viewing and diverse connectivity options such as HDMI and DLNA for 3D content sharing anytime, anywhere."