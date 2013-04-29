Sony sending slender Xperia Tablet Z to customers by May 24

If you fancy a super-thin, 10.1-inch Android tablet bearing the Sony brand, the company's online store is now serving up pre-orders for its latest and greatest.

On Monday, Sony's online store began accepting pre-orders for its latest 10.1-inch Xperia Tablet Z, available in 16GB or 32GB configurations with a promised ship date of May 24.

Starting at $499.99 for the 16GB model (available in black only), Sony bills the Xperia Tablet Z as the "world's thinnest tablet" at a mere 0.27 inches thick and weighs a little more than a pound (1.09 lbs. to be exact).

Powered by a 1.5GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Pro APQ8064 Cortex-A9 quad-core processor, the Xperia Tablet Z includes Android 4.1 Jelly Bean and a full HD 1920 x 1200 "Reality Display" the manufacturer says is capable of sharper, more vivid images than previous models.

Exclusive bundle available

Users who need extra space have the option of spending an additional $100 for a 32GB Sony Xperia Tablet Z, which comes in your choice of black or white.

The Sony Store is also offering an exclusive bundle for the 32GB white model including a free charging cradle, a $44.99 value (also available separately).

Sony has built a couple of bonuses into the latest Xperia tablet, including universal infrared remote functionality and the ability to withstand dust or even being submerged in as much as three feet of water for up to 30 minutes.

Thinner than a pencil, preorders for the Sony Xperia Tablet Z are now available from the Sony Store for an estimated May 24 ship date with free two-day delivery.