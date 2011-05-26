Apple to use Samsung for iPad 3 AMOLED screens?

The iPad 3 could launch with a Samsung-made AMOLED screen, if rumours that Apple has been in talks on the matter with Samsung execs are true.

The story goes that Tim Cook, Apple's chief operating officer, hopped on a plane to South Korea last week where, The Korea Herald's sources claim, he was visiting Samsung to offer "an advance" for the displays, with a view to launching the iPad 3 towards the end of this year.

This undisclosed "advance" is supposedly intended to guarantee capacity of Samsung's sought-after AMOLED screens.

A higher-resolution screen was one of the much-rumoured features that failed to materialise on the iPad 2, with most rumours pointing to a high-resolution Retina Display like that of the iPhone 4.

Instead, the iPad 2 launched with the same IPS LCD display that the first gen slate used; no doubt Apple is now desperate to make a change for the next generation.

But wait! An iPad 3 to launch towards the end of this year? That's a rumour we haven't heard for a while, but it's one that doesn't seem to be going away – does that mean there's some truth in it?

Whether it's the iPad 3 or the iPhone 5 that launches in autumn, we'll be eyeing Apple's September media event this year with even more interest than usual.

Meanwhile, amuse yourselves with this video round-up of all the iPad 3 rumours from our pals over at T3:

