Amazon Prime Live Events is the intimate alternative to the Apple Music Festival

Amazon is offering its Prime customers an intimate alternative to the world’s biggest music festivals with its new Prime Live Events.

Launching this month, Prime Live Events will give Prime customers the exclusive opportunity to see some of the world’s biggest music artists performing up close and personal in a variety of small but iconic venues around London.

The first Prime Live event is scheduled to take place on May 23 and will see Blondie taking to the stage in the historic Round Chapel in Hackney to perform a mix of their greatest hits and new material from the album Pollinator to just 750 fans.

Front row seats

Following on from Blondie, Alison Moyet will also take to the Round Chapel stage to perform her own concert on June 12 with a pre-gig Q&A with the audience also planned.

Tickets for both of these gigs are set to go on sale exclusively to Prime members on Thursday May 11 at 9am BST and you can buy yours right here.

As the tickets for these events are exclusive to Prime members, there’ll be no preferential Prime discount or prize giveaways like iTunes customers get for the Apple Music Festival. Prices for the concerts that have been announced range from £75 to £150, which, considering their size and exclusivity isn't unsurprising.

More Prime Live Events are already planned with Texas set to play to 600 fans on June at Porchester Hall, and Katie Melua playing two dates on July 25 and 26 at Cadogan Hall in Chelsea to 770 Amazon Prime member fans each night.

Amazon has said more artists will be announced throughout the year but eager customers will be able to sign up via email or follow Prime Live Events on Twitter and Facebook to receive updates on performances and ticket sales.

Prime customers unable to attend the live performances won’t miss out either, with Amazon promising that all of the performances will be filmed and made exclusively available on Prime Video internationally with no additional membership costs.

Outside of Amazon’s own Prime Live Events, Prime customers in the UK now have access to Amazon Tickets pre-sales for music, theatre and touring shows across the UK.

These pre-sales will allow Prime customers to purchase tickets at least 24 hours before general public sales start and will also include access to premium seating options in Amazon lounges in The O2 and SSE arena in London.