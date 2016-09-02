Razer's gaming Ultrabook gets an Intel Kaby Lake bump and a bigger battery

Although high-powered Intel 7th generation aren't due until next year, that isn't stopping Razer for updating its gaming Ultrabook, the Blade Stealth.

Now equipped with a new 7th generation Intel Core i7 processor, the new Razer Blade Stealth should be an even more capable machine for everyday life and gaming. Power aside, the gaming Ultrabook has also been upgraded with double the memory, bumping it up to 16GB of DDR3 RAM and a 1TB PCIe SSD.

Battery life has also seen an improvement thanks to a larger 53.6 watt-hour battery – 15% percent larger than the 2015 model's 45WHr cells – which should afford users with nine hours of usage.

The Razer Blade Stealth starts $999 (about £760, AU$1,325) with a QHD (2,560 x 1,440 display), 7th gen Intel Core i7-7500U processor with Intel HD Graphics 620, 128GB SSD and 8GB of RAM.

New models begin shipping today and the gaming Ultrabook will also be available at retail stores like Amazon and the Microsoft Store later this month.

Playing with more firepower

Razer is also updating its bigger Razer Blade gaming laptop with Nvidia's latest Pascal graphics. The 14-inch notebook is now armed with the new Nvidia GTX 1060. At first this might sound like step down from the Nvidia GTX 970 from last generation, but the new graphics chip is actually three times faster while delivering 40% more performance.

The new Razer Blade will stick with 6th generation Intel Core i7 processors until gaming-grade Kaby Lake processor are out. However, you still get a boatload of power, plus this rig is upgradable to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and an 1TB SDD.

Razer is also bringing back the 1080p screen for gamers who want faster frame rates and a matte screen with minimal glare.

The Razer Blade is available for pre-order starting at $1,799 (about £1,370, AU$2,390) and units begin shipping later this October.