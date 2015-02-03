Razer hones its Blade gaming laptop with Nvidia Maxwell graphics

Just when you thought there couldn't be anymore gaming laptops, Razer has announced a new version of its extremely thin and light 14-inch Blade.

For the 2015 model, Razer has given its mobile gaming rig the Nvidia Maxwell bump with a GeForce GTX 970M graphics card with 3GB of video RAM. With the new GPU in tow, the company promises the new rig will achieve increased performance, advanced graphics technologies and improved power management.

The underlying CPU is also a new 2.6GHz Intel Core i7-4720HQ, which should make this rig a smidge faster than the 2.2GHz Core i7 chip found in last year's model. The new Blade also comes with 16GB of RAM standard, doubling the amount of memory that came in the outgoing rig.

Same great formula

Aside from these three key components being upgraded, this new Blade closely follows the winning formula we loved about the 2014 model.

It has the same 3200 x 1800 resolution indium gallium zinc oxide (IGZO) IPS touchscreen display. Similarly, the laptop still comes wrapped in an incredibly thin 0.7-inch precision-cut CNC aluminum chassis.

Starting right now, the QHD edition of the Razer Blade is available online on Razer's online store for $2,199 (about £1464, AU$2821). For users that don't quite need anything beyond a HD screen, there's also a 1080p model available for $1,999 (about £1329, AU$2562) as well.

The new cutting edge gaming laptop will also be available at brick-and-mortar and online Microsoft Stores beginning on February 16.